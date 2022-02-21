Medikal pleads guilty in court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to a federal firearm charge. According to statements made in court, on or about January 26, 2021, Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was in possession of a Harrington and Richardson .38 caliber revolver. Tant was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a retail establishment on the south side of Parkersburg when he had contact with officers from the Parkersburg Police Department. The firearm was located by officers on the dash of the vehicle near the windshield. Tant admitted that he knew he was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to three prior felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance. Tant has a long criminal history to include three domestic battery convictions as well as convictions for domestic assault, battery, and battery of a police officer.

