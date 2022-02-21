ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medikal to pay GH¢3,600 fine after court conviction

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGhanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal has been convicted for brandishing a gun in public. He has been fined GH¢3,600 by an Accra Circuit Court. In default, he will serve nine...

