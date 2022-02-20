ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Data diffs: Algorithms for explaining what changed in a dataset

marcua.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTl;dr: part 1 explains what an explanation algorithm is, and part 2 describes an open source SQL data differ. In the data world, most reporting starts by asking how much?: “how many new customers purchase each week?” or “what is the monthly cost of medical care for this...

blog.marcua.net

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is Data Integrity and Why Is It Important?

Over the years, data integrity has been a pressing issue, with online data theft cases making headlines. Data theft has caused many businesses and individuals to lose valuable assets. Data integrity is a modern practice that makes you less vulnerable to cyberattacks. Since anyone can be a victim of a...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Edge Intelligence: the Upcoming Challenger to Cloud Intelligence

The network edge is a volatile environment with constantly changing topology and devices. Orchestration algorithms for scheduling payload dynamically in the cloud exist. Still, for edge devices, this is armoured with problems of scale (millions of devices), more heterogeneous power envelopes and computational capacity of various devices. Data collection and models have increasingly fragmented wherein each device has a certain percentage of the entire data (rather than having access to the whole data-set). More edge devices are becoming miniaturized, low-powered with limited compute. Future work should therefore concentrate upon decentralised algorithms, federating dynamically changing communication patterns, chips with optimal TOPS/W in a small form-factor and most importantly, making computing interwoven with communication.
COMPUTERS
Freethink

Where AI and organisms differ and what it means for AGI

Artificial intelligence algorithms are beating humans at Go (the most complex game ever), writing viral blog posts, and disrupting the scientific method. These achievements in fields traditionally dominated by the most creative human minds raise questions about whether AI could soon be replicating the creative potential of the human mind. Artificial general intelligence (AGI), the holy grail of AI research, seeks to do just that.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madlib
The Next Web

Who gets to decide if an AI is alive?

Experts predict artificial intelligence will gain sentience within the next 100 years. Some predict it’ll happen sooner. Others say it’ll never happen. Still other experts say it already has happened. It’s possible the experts are just guessing. The problem with identifying “sentience” and “consciousness” is there’s no...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Do you need to use your own router with 5G home internet?

Best answer: No, most people find the Wi-Fi 6 routers provided by T-Mobile and Verizon more than fast enough for their internet speeds. If more coverage is needed, a properly configured mesh system can come in handy due to 5G routers needing to be near the window for optimal coverage.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Diff#Data Processing#Data Collection#Data Scientists#Sql#Sisu
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
WRDW-TV

How do I check if my phone is 3G?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the major cell phone carriers are boasting higher speeds thanks to 5G and are phasing out 3G networks this year, rending many phones useless. So, what if you don’t know what speed your phone is operating on?. It’s pretty easy to...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the phone to buy if you are tired of mobile network issues

Apart from featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy S22 series also comes with a newer X65 modem that promises better low-signal performance and higher download speeds, thanks to a new envelope tracker and "AI-enhanced signal boost." A test from last year revealed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra's Qualcomm X60 modem was significantly better at holding onto 5G than the Pixel 6 series and its Exynos modem, and the newer baseband inside the S22 series only further expands this gap.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Python
Digital Trends

How to change the Wi-Fi channel on your router

If you’re constantly struggling with dropped Wi-Fi connections or are dealing with pesky buffering when you’re streaming online videos due to slow Internet speeds, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 Park Associates study, more than 40% of U.S. households with broadband have experienced Wi-Fi issues, including slow speeds, connection dropouts, and difficulty connecting devices to the Internet. Although you could just buy a new router, you don't have to. Solving these issues involves a simple fix, and the problem may not even rest with your Internet service provider (ISP) or your current hardware.
COMPUTERS
NPR

What internet outrage reveals about race and TikTok's algorithm

The Super Bowl is over, so we are officially in Valentine's Day mode over here. We're going to get into a story we haven't been able to stop thinking about for weeks: West Elm Caleb. Why was he dubbed one of the year's first internet villains? And what does his saga tell us about race on the internet? Let's dive in.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

Microsoft lifts the lid on plans for 'planet-scale' AI infrastructure

Microsoft has revealed it is working on a new “planet-scale” scheduling system for AI workloads, called Singularity. As explained in a technical paper published by the firm, Singularity is a “novel, workload-aware scheduler that can transparently preempt and elastically scale deep learning workloads to drive high utilization without impacting their correctness or performance across a global feel of AI accelerators”.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence built on wireless signals

Multi-layer programmable metasurfaces can be used to construct diffractive neural networks in which radio waves are directly processed. Wireless sensing and communication technology is a dominant feature of modern life - from mobile phones to broadcast television to wireless networks - and is based on the manipulation of radio waves1, electromagnetic waves with frequencies ranging from 30 Hz to 300 GHz. Processing the information carried by radio waves typically requires converting them into electronic signals and computing with electronic processors. However, the increasing demand for high-speed sensing and high-throughput transmission creates challenges for such an approach, and alternative techniques will be required to effectively process radio-wave signals in the next generation of wireless sensing and communication systems.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

Enhancing Mind-Bending Simulations of Curved Space With Qubits

One of the mind-bending ideas that physicists and mathematicians have come up with is that space itself—not just objects in space—can be curved. When space curves (as happens dramatically near a black hole), sizes and directions defy normal intuition. Something as straightforward as defining a straight line requires careful consideration.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Stanford University uses AI computing to cut DNA sequencing down to five hours

A Stanford University-led research team has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest DNA sequencing technique using AI computing to accelerate workflow speed. The research, led by Dr Euan Ashley, professor of medicine, genetics and biomedical data science at Stanford School of Medicine, in collaboration with Nvidia, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of California, achieved sequencing in just five hours and two minutes.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Microsoft goes public with details on its 'Singularity' AI infrastructure service

Microsoft's Azure and Research teams are working together to build a new AI infrastructure service, codenamed "Singularity." The Singularity team is working to build what Microsoft describes in some of its job postings for the group as "a new AI platform service ground-up from scratch that will become a major driver for AI, both inside Microsoft and outside."
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

5 Steps to Improve Your Data Structure and Algorithm Skills

Data structure and algorithms are the most important skills to be prepared for an interview at a top product-based company. The steps outlined below will help you develop and improve your DSA skills quickly and effectively. Learn about various algorithms like the pigeonhole principle, square root decomposition, set theory, [bitwise operations, graph theory, dynamic programming, greedy algorithms, etc. Mastering algorithms makes you a competitive programmer because at this level you learn to optimize the code to have minimal execution time.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy