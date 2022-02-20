Data diffs: Algorithms for explaining what changed in a dataset

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.

