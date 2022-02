Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Landmark’s 93-year old Nuart Theatre is set for an approximate 10-week renovation, starting on March 11. The last extensive renovation for the historic 1929 theatre, which is situated at the crossroads of the Santa Monica Boulevard and the 405 freeway on LA’s westside, was in 2006. The cinema has been operated by Landmark since 1974. The Nuart is preparing to screen the Oscar nominated short films starting Feb. 25 before its temporary closure. “The Nuart has a storied legacy, servicing the Los Angeles film community for nearly 100 years and playing a key role in the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO