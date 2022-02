Vanessa Bauer has pulled out of the next episode of Dancing On Ice after contracting Covid-19.The figure skater was tipped to reach the final alongside her partner, Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole.Cole is now scheduled to perform with Brendyn Hatfield, who was previously partnered with Rachel Stevens, for the forthcoming episode instead.In a statement, a Dancing on Ice spokesperson confirmed: “Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. “We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.”Cole and Hatfield will perform this Sunday to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’”. The...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO