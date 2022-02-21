ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: FB Eli Penny

By Stephen Lebitsch
 2 days ago

Elijhaa Penny, Fullback

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 234 lbs.

Age: 28

NFL Exp.: 5 Years

College: Idaho

On September 19, 2018, the New York Giants signed Elijhaa Penny off of the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Penny went undrafted in 2016 but was picked up by Arizona a month after the draft, where he then spent the entirety of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

In 2017, he joined the active roster and played in 16 games, tallying 31 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up 38 yards from the air during that time.

Joining the Giants in 2018, Penny has been the starting fullback for a few different offensive systems. His first season as a Giant saw him compile seven carries for 25 yards and eight receptions for 50 yards.

At the end of four seasons with the Giants, Penny totaled 50 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards.

In March 2020, the Giants signed Penny to a two-year contract extension, the value of which was around $1.1 million a year. Penny is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

2021 Recap

Penny had his most impactful campaign as a member of the Giants this past season. He was not as active compared to previous seasons due to injuries sustained through the year, yet he amassed 24 carries for 99 yards and a rushing touchdown in nine games played. Penny also had nine receptions for 30 and a passing touchdown later in the season.

Much of Penny’s contributions to the Giants offense had to do with relentless injuries to not only the backfield but that entire side of the ball. Starting running back, Saquon Barkley returned from a 15-month long ACL rehab at the start of the season but then suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 that kept him out several more games.

Numerous skilled players were shuffling in and out of the lineup with ailments, making the need for Penny to accept some reps in the offense dire.

In a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 38-11, Penny had three carries for 15 yards, notching his first career touchdown with a 4-yard rush to cash in the Giants' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In a Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Penny had his best performance of the season, carrying the ball five times for 35 yards. A few weeks later against the Chargers, Penny cashed in a three-yard reception for his first career receiving touchdown.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

The best justification for retaining Elijhaa Penny this offseason is the potential impact of the fullback position on the Giants’ offense but, more importantly, the run game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzFqC_0eKdU0ip00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vkHB_0eKdU0ip00

The Giants' offense struggled to execute any sort of efficient running attack throughout the season, finishing 24th in the NFL in total rushing yards (2,193) and average yards per rush (4.5).

For an example, take a look at some of Saquon Barkley’s numbers from this past season. In Barkley’s 13 games, the running back averaged 3.7 yards per rush compared to 6.4 yards per reception when targeted as a receiver.

The player who once captivated the league in his rookie season has since found it challenging to get across the line of scrimmage post-injury and with a porous offensive line, having six games with a rushing average below 3.5 yards per carry.

The Giants haven’t shown themselves to be interested in the strategy of adding an extra blocker to the front line to help the running game. Perhaps that will change with the new offense, and one way he might look to solve the issue is by implementing a fullback into the offense more often.

It’s worked for other teams around the league, a tactic that can open up holes to run through and add more power to inside runs in particular.

It isn’t crazy to appreciate Penny as a ball carrier or route runner in the flats. He’s shown more than once this past—the Raiders game notably–that he can take a handoff from the backfield and pound it ahead for nice gains.

Trucking potential is also there, making him a weapon reminiscent of some of the best Giants running backs of old.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

The reverse thinking could be why Penny doesn’t return to the Giants in 2022. If the Giants' offense isn’t very reliant on the run game–his offense in Buffalo ranked fifth in passing attempts compared to 13th in rushing attempts last season—the need for a pricier fullback may be harder to justify.

Penny doesn’t appear to be a player that will demand much money to stiffen the team’s cap that is already super tight, and the Bills offense under Daboll was ranked sixth in total rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns.

That means if the numbers translate to the Giants next season, there may be enough production capability to go around for Penny to earn some reps in the backfield.

Keep or Dump?

The decision regarding Penny could come down to one or two factors, including his fit in the new offense, but he seems worthy of receiving a new contract even if it’s a one-year offer.

Having a little extra power for the backfield, a familiar face in the huddle, and a relatively safe opinion give the typical shortage of quality, difference-making fullbacks on the free-agent market.

Penny earned his first real chance at playing in the NFL with the Giants--why not see if the dream unfolds into something more with another year on the roster?

