On Saturday, Girl Scouts in Des Moines learned an ugly lesson while selling cookies outside of a Hy-Vee. Girl Scouts Troop 709 from Carlisle was set up in front of the Hy-Vee on Army Post Road selling cookies on Saturday. According to police reports, just before 11:00 a.m., a 14 or 15-year-old boy snatched the troop's donation box and ran. He was apparently acting like he was going to buy cookies.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO