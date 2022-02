Gas prices in the Carolinas are still trending more expensive on the week as strong upward pressure remains on prices at the pump. The main culprit behind the most recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is stubbornly bobbing around $90 per barrel and has caused the average price for gasoline in the Carolinas to set a new 2022 high of $3.33 per gallon in North Carolina and $3.26 per gallon in South Carolina.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO