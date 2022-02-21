ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 Pro Design Said to Have Been Finalized As Suppliers Begin Trial Production

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s major assembly partner, Foxconn, has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro, says a report from the Taiwan Economic Times. This suggests that Apple has finalized its design and has moved into the early stages of manufacturing. The report claims Foxconn will be responsible for the...

