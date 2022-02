The end of Providence College’s eight-game winning streak coincided with a slip in the national polls. The Friars moved down to No. 10 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches version and slipped three spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press version, which was released on Monday. Their loss to Villanova in Tuesday’s showdown at the top of the Big East was followed by an overtime victory at Butler on Sunday.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO