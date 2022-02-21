ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, ND

Presentation College MBB Team Concludes Regular Season with Loss in Mayville

MAYVILLE, ND (PCSaints.com) – PC The Presentation College Saints fell to Mayville State by a score of 68-62. The loss drops the Saints to 13-14 on the season, and 6-8 in conference play. The Comets improved their record to 16-9...

