Presentation College MBB Team Concludes Regular Season with Loss in Mayville

The regular season finale for the Phoenix women’s basketball team ended in a loss against the Giants of Keystone College with a final score of 70-39. In the opening minutes of the first quarter, Keystone jumped on a 13-1 before junior Naomi Hanton (Bristow, Va., Keystone College) put a stop to it with a jumper, assisted by junior Amanda Smida (Landenberg, Pa., Penn State Harrisburg). Moments later, Hanton added two more points off a layup, off a pass from junior Yaya Cannon (Lancaster, Pa., Elizabethtown College). Senior Tioleaoauli Posiulai (Waipahu, HI., University Laboratory School) added two more points before the end of the quarter as Wilson trailed 19-8. In the second quarter, the Phoenix got things going with a jumper from Hanton, then, on the ensuing Giants possession, Cannon came up with a steal and dished the ball to Smida, who connected on the layup. Going into the half, Keystone managed to extend their lead to 45-15.

WILSON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO