BROOKINGS – The Brookings girls’ basketball team picked the right time to build momentum with the SoDak 16 looming just around the corner. Brookings (6-11) led 39-29 after three quarters but had to rally in the final minute to escape with a 52-51 win over Aberdeen Central, the Bobcats’ fourth win in their last five games after starting the year with just two wins against 10 losses.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO