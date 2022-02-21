ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ETHDenver Hackathon Finalists Aim at These Pain Points Across DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Metaverse

By Ruholamin Haqshanas
cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article30 ETHDenver hackathon finalists that pitched their ideas to a team of crypto veterans and were competing for up to USD 5,000 in prizes, largely focused on solving common pain points across various segments of the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Let’s take a closer look at some of the projects...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Metaverse#Hackathon#Mev#Identdefi#Kyc#Nft#Background Network#Moonscape#Funbug#Indao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) Are Ahead of Ethereum in Key Metric, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A top crypto analytics firm says the smart contract platforms Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) are showing strength in one particular development metric. Santiment says the three Ethereum (ETH) competitors lead large-cap crypto projects in terms of GitHub submission rates. “Development activity continues to play a vital role...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slide causes heavy losses to crypto market

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
The Verge

Crypto exchange Binance.US is reportedly dealing with an SEC investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b. $59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy