Red Sox Sign Tyler Danish To Minor League Deal

En lieu of spring training updates, baseball fans must resort to preseason previews. The MLB lockout doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon so previews are one of the few ways to talk about actual baseball right now. During Jomboy Media's NL West conversation, Trevor Plouffe expressed his confidence in the Dodgers making the playoff for the 10th straight season.
Oliver Perez is getting ready to ride off into the sunset. But first, he’ll enjoy a last hurrah in 2022. MLB Trade Rumors reports “Pérez will retire after playing out the 2022 season with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.”. - MLB insider can’t wait...
Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Another day brings with it another team willing to join the chase for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Per The Athletic:. The Padres would love to have Olson. That’s especially the case now that they employ a manager who oversaw Olson’s development into an All-Star. As is (A.J.) Preller’s wont, the Padres, before the lockout, checked in with every team regarding potentially attainable players. That includes the A’s, who appear likely to deal Olson. I expect the Padres to be in the mix.
MLB Insider Jim Bowden thinks that the St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber, but is a deal really that likely? Probably not. I am on the record saying that I believe the St. Louis Cardinals should sign Kyle Schwarber. He would fill one of their biggest needs (designated hitter) in a big way and in a season that is arguably their most important in franchise history, there has never been a better time to go all-in.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Another one bites the dust. Maybe. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is running out of options at shortstop. Before the MLB lockout, Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) signed with the Texas Rangers. In theory that should have made Rangers infielder...
With Major League Baseball and the Players Association (MLBPA) still at significant odds over core economics for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Spring Training games will not take place t last until Saturday, March 5. The two sides met on Saturday for the latest bargaining session, but the union...
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitchers Robbie Erlin, Cole Duensing, and Sam Gaviglio, and catcher Chris Betts according to Baseball America’s Minor League transactions page. The terms of the deals weren’t announced, but they are Minor League contracts considering the MLB lockout remains ongoing. Of the four players,...
Major League Baseball owners and players are meeting this week in Florida. The sides have vowed to meet daily, showing the urgency fans have been waiting for since Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a lockout of players on Dec. 2. With any luck the two sides will come to an agreement...
The state of Major League Baseball currently remains in a lockout, but the new 2022 Chicago Cubs Spring Training hats have arrived. New Era released the 2022 spring training caps for each team on Monday and fans can now purchase the item. This year's design is a trucker-style hat with...
Spring training is on hold while owners and locked-out players try to hammer out a labor agreement that would open summer camps around the majors to get prepared for the regular season. For the White Sox, Opening Day is March 31 against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. For baseball-starved...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made one of the few player signings they can right now due to the MLB lockout. LA signed left-handed reliever Robbie Erlin to a minor league contract per MLB Trade Rumors. Erlin started his major league career with the San...
Well, well, well, look who's made it to Clearwater. Bryce Harper is down in Florida as MLB and the players' union continue to negotiate in Jupiter, where the Marlins and Cardinals play their spring training games. Jupiter is on the opposite coast of Florida, about four hours from Clearwater. There...
TAMPA — As negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association drag on in Jupiter, Fla., coaches around the league are seeing their preparation time for spring training cut short. And that will have an especially big impact on the pitching side, with a fear of increased...
There was a time when Johnny Cueto was one of the best pitchers in the game. For a large portion of the 2010s, the former San Francisco Giants pitcher was a star, a two time All Star who was the runner up in the 2014 Cy Young balloting. Cueto was a key part of the Royals championship in 2015, dominating in Game Two of the World Series that year.
Sox minor leaguers start spring training amid MLB lockout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even in the darkest days of the Chicago White Sox' rebuilding effort, the start of minor league minicamp was pretty small potatoes. But in the midst of the baseball famine that is the ongoing lockout,...
