It's crazy to think that the fact that I don't spend a lot of time breaking this law is the reason my husband isn't married to someone else. You notice I said I don't spend a lot of time breaking this law. Sadly, I'm ashamed to say, I break it more than I would like to admit. I think we all do. The law we are breaking is spreading or using gossip. One of the things my husband liked about me was that I really tried to refrain from any kind of gossip. I just did less than his other prospects. I still did it and do it still, on occasion. Gossip.

