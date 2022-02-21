ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, February 21st

By Ryan Kelly
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s possible Alec Baldwin could avoid criminal charges in the shooting...

shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Shocking 'The Voice' Announcement—We Definitely Didn’t See This One Coming

Could Jennifer Lopez be joining The Voice as a coach for its next season? If we are to believe the rumors doing the rounds, it’s looking like a very big possibility, although fans are currently speculating which of the NBC singing competition’s current coaches – Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newbie Ariana Grande – might give up their seat to make way for the 52-year-old “On the Floor” hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Natalie Morales Left The ‘Today Show’

After 22 years of lighting up viewers’ screens on NBC’s The Today Show, journalist Natalie Morales, 49, left her previous role for a new one on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. While this change seemingly shocked many, Morales just opened up about her decision to change channels in a People Magazine interview last month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares emotional tribute to husband George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is going against her husband George Stephanopoulos' wishes – but for a great reason. It's George's 61st birthday, and his wife posted an adorable tribute to him on Instagram. Ali admitted that the television host doesn't particularly love to celebrate his birthday, but she is commemorating him regardless, sharing on Instagram a sweet photo of her husband looking dapper wearing a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and glasses.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry to meet?

The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Debuts New Look

Over the weekend, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of her new look. In a social media post on Sunday (January 23rd), the Today star revealed that she cut her hair. She shared a snapshot of her new look and captioned the post with, “Chopped.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

TV Vet Sally Jessy Blasts Kelly Clarkson For Her Daytime Show, Slams #MeToo Movement In Podcast Rant

Tabloid talk show host Sally Jessy is airing her grievances with today's TV programs — especially when it comes to Kelly Clarkson's daytime show. Known for her hit program, Sally, the TV legend believes that the art of interviewing has gone downhill with different celebrities starting up their own talk shows, and she thinks The Kelly Clarkson Show is a prime example.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES

