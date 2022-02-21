Ravens post-Super Bowl 7-round mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens will look to bolster their roster in many areas during the 2022 NFL draft. The team is currently slated to have 10 draft picks, with nine of them coming in the first four rounds.

Baltimore has some very big needs as they continue to navigate through the offseason. They will have many swings through the draft to fill the holes on their roster, and a very talented 2022 draft helps matters tremendously.

Below we put together a post-Super Bowl seven-round mock draft for the Ravens.

Round 1, Pick 14: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Cross is considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the draft, and would be a steal for Baltimore at 14th overall. He would have to move over to the right side with the Ravens, and his pass protection would be welcome by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Round 2, Pick 45: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mathis is a 6-foot-4, 317 pound run stuffer out of the University of Alabama. He has potential as a three-down player, but his pass rush plan and moves need a bit of work at the next level. However, he can provide the team with a good, young option when they need a stop on a third-and-short, and he has plenty of room to grow.

Round 3, Pick 76: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Mafe is a high-motor player that is still developing, but could offer the Ravens some quality snaps during his rookie season in certain situations. Edge has become somewhat of a need for Baltimore after Tyus Bowser suffered a torn achilles in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mafe would be a good prospect to add to their defense.

Round 3, Pick 99: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Taylor was a standout at Tennessee, and can play zone and press coverage effectively. Cornerback is a big need for Baltimore in the 2022 offseason, and investing at least a Day 2 pick into someone at the position seems smart.

Round 4, Pick 108: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens will hopefully have their top-two running backs healthy for the start of the 2022 regular season in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, having insurance never hurts, and Haskins could do some nice things with the Ravens as their third running back due to his powerful running style and athletic abilities.

Round 4: Pick 117: Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

West would provide Baltimore with a center option should Bradley Bozeman leave in free agency. He has the versatility to kick out to guard as well, which is always valued by the Ravens. He is good in space while using his athleticism to strike hard against rushers, and has a good anchor in pass protection.

Round 4, Pick 126: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ferguson is known more as a receiver than as a blocker, but has the potential to fill the third tight end spot on the Ravens nicely. Baltimore has been missing a dynamic threat in that role since Hayden Hurst departed, and Ferguson could help give the team another three-headed monster at the position.

Round 4, Pick 138: Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pitre is a do-it-all player, as he lined up in a multitude of roles during his collegiate career. He has sideline-to-sideline speed and is a powerful tackler, and also showed his ability to play in the middle of the field in coverage situations. He would be a versatile chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to deploy.

Round 4, Pick 140: Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas is a sub-package cornerback, and is a good tackler, has good instincts and can locate the ball when it’s in the air with ease due to his tremendous ball skills. He would be great depth behind Tavon Young, and would give the team an insurance policy incase they go through another year with a depleted secondary.

Round 5, Pick 194: Micah McFadden, ILB, Indiana

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Ravens love high-motor players, and McFadden is someone who plays hard on every snap. He is a very good tackler and has multiple traits that show he’s ready for the next level. He could be a good investment for Baltimore to make with their final selection.