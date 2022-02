HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are one step closer to being ready for the 2022 season. The team announced its coach staff under new coach Lovie Smith. Pep Hamilton is set to serve as offensive coordinator following his success as Houston's pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. In his old spot, Ted White will take over as an offensive assistant who primarily will work with quarterbacks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO