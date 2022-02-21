ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom Fighting Collection will have 10 classic titles including all Darkstalkers and Red Earth

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom Fighting Collection has been revealed with this new title grouping together ten of Capcom’s classic fighting games. These include all of the Darkstalkers titles, even those not previously released in the West, as well as some others that could be a bit more obscure. Of course, Street Fighter is also...

www.thesixthaxis.com

