HSBC has reported its annual pre-tax profit more than doubled to 18.9 billion US dollars (£13.9 billion) for the year ending December 31.The figure represents a 10.1-billion-dollar (£7.4 b) increase on the same period in 2020, when pre-tax profits fell 34% on the year before.The bank said the increase was driven by a net release of expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, along with a higher share of profit from its associates.HSBC said in its annual results the bank’s board has approved a second interim dividend of 0.18 dollars (£0.13) per share, making a a total for 2021...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO