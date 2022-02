Maine has quite a few businesses that are among the best in the country. Here are Maine employers ranked among the best in the country by their employees according to Forbes. Forbes conducts their annual best places to work survey by asking anonymously, 60,000 employees about their work experience. MaineBiz reported that it's based on a 10-point scale of how likely they’d be to recommend their employer. They also rated working conditions, development opportunities, compensation, and other factors. See the full list here.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO