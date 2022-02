France has dumped Australia from its list of close “strategic partners” after a row over a side deal with the UK and US.In an updated version of its official Indo-Pacific strategy the European country said it would now cooperate with Australia on a “case-by-case basis”.The move comes after Australia and the United Kingdom announced the new trilateral Aukus agreement with the US in September last year.Under the deal, the UK and US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines and cooperate on other security matters such as cybersecurity. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the time called the pact a...

