Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite Child Allegedly Makes Secret Visits To Her Every Night To Discuss Lawsuit Settlement And Future Role In Monarchy

By Catherine Armecin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew discusses the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with the Queen. Prince Andrew has been allegedly making secret visits to his mother to Windsor Castle every night. The Duke of York reportedly wanted to discuss the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with...

Richard Turner
3d ago

He must know he has no future roll with the monarchy , doesn't he ???? Even his privileged selfish mind could not convince a return to respectability for himself . He surely knows he's lucky Her Majesty can bare to look at him.

can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

Why isn’t Bill Clinton and Chuck Schumer getting charged . They were frequent flyers to Epstein Island and there are many photos of them with Epstein girls. Maxine to Epstein as Oprah is to Weinstein. Double standards. Prince Andrew just one of many but he’s the only one paying, seems wrong.

DFWM
3d ago

Why is this surprising, that's her child and she's going to be as supportive as possible, no matter the circumstances. Unfortunately her grandson's don't have the support of their mother and I hope that the queen recognizes her culpability in causing this. That she would embrace Camilla knowing her role and the role of her older son of depriving them of their mother is deplorable. Nothing like mother's love.

