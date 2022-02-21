ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A Terracotta Wedding Is What Boho Dreams Are Made Of!

greenweddingshoes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people are lucky enough to meet “the one” early on in their lives – even if it means they don’t officially date for several years after that! This was exactly the case for Jordan and Isaac. The two met in college and Isaac instantly felt a deep connection with Jordan....

greenweddingshoes.com

Fremont Tribune

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Chelsea then-Borrenpohl and Luke Castner met on Tinder, but Chelsea recognized her husband-to-be when they went on their first date the summer of 2016. He was the cute bouncer from a bar in downtown Lincoln. “We found out afterward that we had a mix of mutual friends as well,” she...
LINCOLN, NE
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Not your average beach house: See inside a quirky all-black coastal mansion complete with a VERY modern bathroom retreat and a disco ball SCOOTER in the kitchen

An incredible one-of-a-kind beach house boasts picturesque rainforest views, a huge pool, a luxurious master suite and unique design that steers away from the classic all-white coastal home style. Nestled on a hillside surrounded by tropical greenery, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is in Noosa Heads on the coast less than...
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez says her teenage twins Emme and Maximilian often 'criticise' her and are 'finding their own way' during difficult adolescent years: 'It's the most heartbreaking time'

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who will turn 14 later this month. And just like any parent, the pop star is struggling as her children go through adolescence. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 52-year-old said: 'It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Taste Of Home

3 Paint Colors You’ll Find in the South (and What They Mean)

For homes with serious charm, head south. From “hospitality doors” to high ceilings, the quirks of Southern architecture will have you going down the rabbit hole of building history. You’ll discover that some of the classics, like Charleston’s joggling boards, are coming back into style! Each feature has a purpose, so it only makes sense that the paint colors are significant, too.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Tommy Dorfman And Her Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Are Divorcing

A sad moment for a beautiful couple: Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen are going separate ways. On Feb. 2, People reported that Zurkuhlen filed divorce documents against the 13 Reasons Why star after five years of marriage. The couple met through mutual friends in 2005, and got engaged in 2015 before marrying the following year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yankodesign.com

Off-grid treehouse style villas make up this eco-resort that takes inspiration from Mobula Rays

Playa Viva is an ecoresort in Juluchuca, Mexico made up of off-grid treehouse-style villas with roofs shaped like the wings of Mobula Rays. The beauty of biophilic architecture is that nature provides the blueprint. In environments with dense foliage and rough terrain, integrating the natural landscape into the lay of the building helps define the floor plan’s parameters and the building’s structural shape. Immersing guests in nature, biophilic architecture artfully dissolves the barrier between the outdoors and interior spaces. Atelier Nomadic, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm that specializes in biophilic architecture, designed Playa Viva, an eco-resort village of treehouse-style villas that plants guests right on the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Juluchuca, Mexico.
VISUAL ART
ABC 4

Beautiful thrifted home decor

Gabie Jensen turned a childhood hobby into a business. She takes used items and makes them into something useful and beautiful. The Potted Ivy is all about sustainability and. Coming up on their first anniversary since opening one year ago, the mission behind The Potted Ivy is to help others fill their homes with unique and beautifully crafted pieces in a sustainable way. Jensen started by selling small decor items on Facebook Marketplace and never imagined that it would grow into a thriving business.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

4 Architectural Styles That Real Estate Agents Love Right Now

Residential architecture is often a lesson in history. For instance, Colonial-style homes first began appearing in the U.S. in the 1600s, following the European colonization of North America. At that time, settlers from Europe impressed their own building traditions on American architecture, giving rise to a wide range of housing styles that are still in use today, including the Cape Cod style.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN

