Electronics

Fender Tone Master Super Reverb review

By Nick Guppy
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAimed at pro and amateur players of all levels, it’s a seriously good amp for the money. If you want to experience classic '60s Fender tone and your car has the boot space, we’d say go for it!. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. As one of Fender’s most famous...

www.guitarworld.com

Tom's Hardware

Cooler Master HAF 700 Evo Review: Expensive Excellence

Cooler Master boldly reimagines a classic with the HAF 700 Evo. It succeeds in delivering a visually striking beast of a case, with excellent performance. But thanks to features like its RGB-lit glass grille and LCD screen, this is also likely to be one of the most expensive (and heaviest) PC cases to date.
Guitar World Magazine

An original, 1958 Paul Bigsby semi-hollow electric guitar is on sale for $750,000 on Reverb

When you hear the name Bigsby, you probably think of the Bigsby vibrato unit, one of the most consequential inventions in the history of the electric guitar. What you may not know, however, is that Paul Bigsby – the inventor of said vibrato – also made a select number of pioneering pedal steel guitars for some of the best players in country music in the 1940s and 1950s, and an even smaller number of made-to-order standard electric guitars for legends like Merle Travis, Billy Byrd, and Hank Garland.
Guitar World Magazine

Animals As Leaders traverse time signatures and shine a spotlight on the low-end in dizzying new single, Gordian Naught

Instrumental prog-metallers Animals As Leaders have dropped Gordian Naught, the third single from their forthcoming fifth studio album, Parrhesia. The track – which follows two previously released singles Monomyth and The Problem of Other Minds – is as technically intricate, mind-bendingly chaotic and time signature-fluid as you'd expect from the Washington DC three-piece, packed with out-of-this-world electric guitar playing from Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes.
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone offers polished studio sound that’s broadcast-ready

Achieve studio-grade sound quality with the Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone. Ideal for vocals, instruments, livestreams, and podcasts, it helps to deliver polished studio sound from the comfort of your home. Moreover, the Universal Audio SD-1 enhances clarity, no matter where you record. It even rejects background noises like refrigerators, fans, and ambient sound, which is great for a home setting. With quick controls, you can shape your sound for perfect customization, and its enhanced articulation boost makes audio stand out with added presence. Furthermore, this dynamic microphone comes with an internal shockmount to reduce low-end rumble and mechanical noise. Plus, the built-in windscreen reduces plosives and breath noise. Overall, create professional recordings for natural-sounding results. Finally, shape vocals and instruments with the strip presets.
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666. The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.
Guitar World Magazine

Scorpions preview imminent new album with swaggering single, Shining Of Your Soul

With the release of their upcoming album Rock Believer only four days away, iconic German rock band Scorpions have shared their final pre-release single, Shining Of Your Soul. Following the release of singles Peacemaker, Seventh Sun and the album’s epic title track, Shining Of Your Soul continues the quartet’s red hot form, pairing swampy electric guitar riffs and rhythmic off-beat six-string snaps with infectious lead melodies and a neat solo.
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Breadcrumbing

You might be interested in someone that constantly texts you or calls you but never hints that he or she is interested in a relationship with you. Due to his or her constant communication and compliments, you may be wondering if he or she is actually interested in you or if he or she is just stringing you along. So, what do you do if you think that you are being strung along? How do you handle this situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Guitar World Magazine

Cesar Gueikian: “Being at the forefront of innovation and evolution has been part of Gibson heritage for almost 128 years”

Under new leadership, Gibson has got its mojo back. We met up with brand president, Cesar Gueikian, to find out where guitar design is going next at the Nashville guitar giant. While under previous management, Gibson tried to introduce novel features such as robo-tuners and brass nuts to its 2015 guitar range, something that gave the company a bloody nose in the court of public opinion. Chapter 11 bankruptcy followed, toppling CEO Henry Juszkiewicz from his throne at the head of the company after 32 years.
