There’s going to be some trouble ahead for Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard. With a 15-point lead and 15-seconds to go, Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard called a time out. That apparently didn’t sit well with Howard, who immediately commenced to jawing. Other coaches, and players, came in trying to deescalate the situation, but not before it sure appeared like Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. After the game, Howard said he clearly wasn’t a fan of the timeout, made no apology for his actions, and said that “he needed to defend himself” after Gard touched him in the postgame handshake line. While no sports book has put up numbers, I’ll put 2-1 on a fine and suspension in the next three days, and 10-1 he’ll be fired before March Madness begins…especially if they don’t make it into the tournament.

