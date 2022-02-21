Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder

LISBON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Serbia's ambassador to Portugal died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, the local fire brigade said. A fire brigade spokesman would not comment on the circumstances that led to the fall, telling Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt.
WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Poland is ready to provide Kyiv with additional defensive weapons, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday following a rise in tensions over Ukraine's standoff with Russia. "We are ready to provide additional supplies of defensive weapons ... weapons that are to be used to...
Feb 19 (Reuters) - Finland's president on Saturday compared Russia's current treatment of Ukraine to an attempt by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to threaten and divide Finland before invading in 1939. "All what happens in Ukraine, all what happens in the Western world at the moment, reminds me of what...
VILNIUS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia has amassed 45,000 soldiers in Belarus and their presence is threatening to Baltic states and Poland, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday. The joint Russian and Belarus military exercise near the Belarus border with Ukraine is scheduled to end on Sunday. Tensions between...
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said...
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia, according to reports. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai...
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday discussed ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago continues to unravel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
MEDYKA, Poland — (AP) — As tensions soar in Ukraine's east and Western leaders issue dire warnings that a wider war could be coming, calm persists along Ukraine's western border with European Union nation Poland. A sports center painted with the Olympic rings in a small Polish community...
Senior MPs have called on Uefa to strip Russia of this year’s Champions League final set to be held in St Petersburg, after Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops in eastern Ukraine.Boris Johnson warned as he vowed to swiftly introduce the “first barrage” of UK sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognised separatist regions in the Donbas as independent states.Conservative MP Julian Knight – chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee – is among the senior backbenchers now calling for Uefa to think again.“It’s something that must be considered given this naked act of aggression,” Mr Knight told...
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking...
ATHIENOU, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey “has much to gain” if it works with the European Union to stem migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a top EU official said Sunday. European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said he’s...
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Israel Foreign Ministry on Monday announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The ministry said in a statement that the decision came after an assessment of the situation in Ukraine and discussions with officials from other nations.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia, according to reports. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai...
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels must take decisions to stop a "critical" crisis in Bosnia becoming worse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of...
Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
Comments / 0