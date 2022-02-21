ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder

By Associated Press
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Soccer supporters’ clubs will be suspended in Greece for five months as part of a...

Reuters

Serbian ambassador to Portugal dies after falling off cliff

LISBON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Serbia's ambassador to Portugal died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, the local fire brigade said. A fire brigade spokesman would not comment on the circumstances that led to the fall, telling Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Finland likens Russia's treatment of Ukraine to Soviet threats

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Finland's president on Saturday compared Russia's current treatment of Ukraine to an attempt by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to threaten and divide Finland before invading in 1939. "All what happens in Ukraine, all what happens in the Western world at the moment, reminds me of what...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Greece Steps up Measures to Fight Hooliganism After Killing of Soccer Fan

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday discussed ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago continues to unravel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
POLITICS
The Independent

UEFA must pull Champions League final from Russia, say senior Tory MPs

Senior MPs have called on Uefa to strip Russia of this year’s Champions League final set to be held in St Petersburg, after Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops in eastern Ukraine.Boris Johnson warned as he vowed to swiftly introduce the “first barrage” of UK sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognised separatist regions in the Donbas as independent states.Conservative MP Julian Knight – chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee – is among the senior backbenchers now calling for Uefa to think again.“It’s something that must be considered given this naked act of aggression,” Mr Knight told...
UEFA
US News and World Report

EU Official: Turkey Will Gain by Curbing Migration to Cyprus

ATHIENOU, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey “has much to gain” if it works with the European Union to stem migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a top EU official said Sunday. European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said he’s...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Israel Foreign Ministry on Monday announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The ministry said in a statement that the decision came after an assessment of the situation in Ukraine and discussions with officials from other nations.
WORLD
Reuters

EU must act to avoid Bosnia 'falling apart', Borrell says

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels must take decisions to stop a "critical" crisis in Bosnia becoming worse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of...
EUROPE
CNBC

This 35-year-old pays $680 per month for a newly renovated, 2-bedroom apartment in Croatia — take a look inside

Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
ADVOCACY

