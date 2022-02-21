ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

By Laura Bradshaw
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Goodbye Winter Blues – Meet Your New Purr-baby At TCHS

Today I visited Tri-County Humane Society and found so many beautiful cats and kittens of so many ages, that I just had to share them with you. This has been a long, cold, and lonely winter. With one of these beautiful babies, or maybe two, by your side, you are sure to thrive on through, and I know your new fur baby will give you all the love they have. With great promotions like the $5 Fabulous Feline promotion on all cats over 6 months of age and the Two Purr One kitten sale on kittens UNDER six months of age, I'm sure you'll find the right combination for you. Here are some of the cats and kittens you'll find today at TCHS. Don't forget that while you are there, you can pick up all the supplies you need including litter, cat carriers, toys, food, and more. Remember that all pets that come through TCHS have their shots, and are spay/neutered. For all that they do for our animal population, you really can't get a better deal. Change your life, and meet your new friend here, or visit www.tricountyhumanesocity.org for a full list of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, birds, reptiles, and other critters that might be a perfect fit for your family.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud’s Ultimate 2022 Guide to Fish Fry Fridays

Lent officially begins on Wednesday, March 2nd. And, great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season. Keep checking back as we grow the list and add more details as this year's fish fries are announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

1980’s Runaway Vehicle Leads to a Spree of Hilarious Confessions

A case of "driver's education" in the late 1980's has led to a series of hilarious confessions of similar childhood mishaps. When my sisters and I were young, my dad would occasionally take us to a large or empty parking lot, sit one of us on his lap and let us drive the car. "Don't go above that line that says 'twenty'," he'd tell us sternly, pointing to the speedometer. He'd let us drive our way around the parking lot -- his foot on the brake and always ready to grab the steering wheel if need be -- swapping us every few minutes so that each of us got a fair turn. That I recall, there was only ever one "incident" when my younger sister accidentally steered us into a large snowbank one winter.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alexandria Press#Annie Harman Echo Press
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Looks inexpensive… but does it work in Minnesota?

Recently we got some snow... then it rained on top of it. IF you had shoveled the snow away first-what you ended up with was a driveway or a sidewalk that resembled an ice rink. Very treacherous. So, with that issue most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Need a Getaway? This Unique Grain Bin Air BNB is an Hour from St. Cloud

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch Sunday Evening Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Minnesota in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. A band of 12 to 18 inches seems likely, stretching from west to east, including Alexandria, St. Cloud, Little Falls, Brainerd, and Mora. The snow is expected to come in two major waves, with the first on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Airport to Implement Parking Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Parking will no longer be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The newly-created Airport Authority has announced that starting on March 1st, long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot. Short-term, 2-hour parking will still be free in both lots to assist with drop-offs and pick-ups.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

4 MN Restaurants Make List of 100 Most Romantic in the Country

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive). I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cathedral Donates 500 Lbs of Food and Cash

Cathedral high school Monday night held a food drive called "love your neighbor food drive" for the boy's basketball game against Minnewaska. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and St. Cloud Catholic Schools President Scott Warzecha say they donated 500 pounds of food and $167 dollars in cash to the Catholic Charities food shelf. He says the day started well when one of their basketball parents dropped off 14 bags of food. Those who donated food got into the game for free. Keenan said the following:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy