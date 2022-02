John Menzies has labelled a £469 million takeover approach as “opportunistic” as it reiterated its rejection of the potential deal.The Edinburgh-based firm – which provides fuelling, ground handling, lounge and maintenance services – saw its shares surge more than a third last week after it received a 510p-a-share unsolicited bid proposal from National Aviation Services (NAS).The bidder is an aviation services provider in emerging markets, which has its headquarters in Kuwait and is part of the wider Agility Public Warehousing Co.However, John Menzies swiftly turned down the proposal, which came months after an earlier 460p per share move by NAS...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO