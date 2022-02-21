ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Farah to return at London 10,000 race in May

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah will return to action at the Vitality London 10,000 on May 2 after recovering from a foot fracture, organisers said in a statement on Monday. The 38-year-old Briton, who completed the 5,000...

Mo Farah
Mo Farah
