Athletics-Farah to return at London 10,000 race in May

(Reuters) – Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah will return to action at the Vitality London 10,000 on May 2 after recovering from a foot fracture, organisers said in a statement on Monday. The 38-year-old Briton, who completed the 5,000...
Friends and family of the British men’s curling team have said they have “no doubt” the squad is destined for gold medals despite losing their final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Skipper Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte can take solace in becoming Britain’s first medallists of the Games, winning silver in defeat to Sweden.Their efforts were recognised by the Queen, with a tweet on the Royal Family’s account shortly after their 5-4 defeat reading: “Congratulations @TeamMouat on your Silver Medal and bringing home @TeamGB’s first #Beijing2022 medal! You should be incredibly proud of your...
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).
Jessie Diggins record-breaking Olympics continued in the women's 30km mass start race on Saturday night where she captured silver, second to only Therese Johaug of Norway. The drama ensued after Diggins crossed the finish line when the chase pack caught Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland ultimately pulled ahead to claim the third and final place on the podium.
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which sees teams of amateur sailors spend a year travelling the globe, is to return to Londonderry this year. The boats will arrive in Derry for the Foyle Maritime Festival between 20 July and 24 July. The current race was suspended in 2020...
Eve Muirhead required no extra ends nor ‘Stone of Destiny’ dramas as she fulfilled an overdue ambition by sweeping Great Britain’s women’s curling team to Olympic gold at the Ice Cube in Beijing on Sunday.Twenty years after Rhona Martin slid her final stone down the Ogden Ice Sheet in Salt Lake City, Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.The comprehensive nature of Muirhead’s victory belied a remarkable battle against adversity her team had endured since they initially failed to qualify for the Olympics at last...
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nine American figure skaters lost their appeal on Saturday for a ceremony at the Beijing Olympics to receive their silver medals in the team event after Russian teen Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement. Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue,...
The Stratton-trained cross-country skier took silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race after snagging bronze in the individual sprint at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Jessie Diggins powers through food poisoning to win second 2022 Olympic medal.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong exploded from their seats in the kiss-and-cry area, and a small and carefully chosen crowd of Chinese fans in the stands did the same, the moment their scores were read in the pairs event at the Beijing Olympics. Four years after a crushing disappointment at...
Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
The last medals have been awarded in Beijing, and competition across 109 events is complete. Before the eyes of the Olympic movement turn to Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games, let's look back at the final medal table from Beijing. By default, the table is ordered by the number of gold medals:
Eilish McColgan broke Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old British half marathon record with a stunning run at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The 31-year-old Scot finished sixth in one hour six minutes 26 seconds, eclipsing Radcliffe's mark of 1:06:47. McColgan's milestone in just her second competitive half marathon also...
Richard Kilty says he will never forgive his teammate CJ Ujah for his “sloppy and reckless” behaviour that led to Britain’s 4x100m relay team being stripped of their Tokyo Olympic silver medal. Kilty also admitted that he is yet to work out how to tell his five-year-old...
Keely Hodgkinson set a new British indoor 800m record at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, recording a time of 1:57.20 and beating Jemma Reekie’s previous record time of 1:57.91, set in 2020. In her first race of the year, Hodgkinson tracked the pacemaker expertly, crossing the...
Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.Vancouver 2010Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.Sochi 2014Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi...
Great Britain have won gold at each of the last four Winter Olympics with the 2022 women's curling team following Amy Williams (2010) and Lizzy Yarnold (2014, 2018) who both won gold in skeleton. Gold at four successive Winter Olympics is a new record for Great Britain, beating the three...
Feb 19 (Reuters) - British sprinter Richard Kilty said he missed out on sending his son to school with an Olympic medal because team mate Chijindu Ujah failed to adhere to rules that would have prevented his positive dope test and their Tokyo silvers being stripped. Britain were stripped of...
Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
