Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Burlington on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#8. Pizza 44

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 703 Pine St, Burlington, VT 05401-4921

#7. Ken's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 71 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4418

#6. La Boca Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Ethan Allen Plz, Burlington, VT 05408

#5. Leonardo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 83 Pearl St, Burlington, VT 05401-4333

#4. Sotto Enoteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

#3. Pascolo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 83 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

#2. Trattoria Delia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (759 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

#1. Pizzeria Verita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 156 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

