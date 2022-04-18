Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#10. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 River Walk Mall, South Charleston, WV 25303

#9. Giovanni's Pizza Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Greek, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 118 Spring St, Charleston, WV 25302-3747

#8. Leonoro's Spaghetti House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1507 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2505

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 Cross Terrace Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309

#6. Pizza Barbarossa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 R H L Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309-8260

#5. Pepperoni Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4002 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV 25304

#4. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 243 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2278

#3. Soho's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213

#2. Fazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1008 Bullitt St, Charleston, WV 25301

#1. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2215

