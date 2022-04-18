ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pih9_0eKcvXU700
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSqR0_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#10. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12 River Walk Mall, South Charleston, WV 25303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkASk_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#9. Giovanni's Pizza Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Greek, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 118 Spring St, Charleston, WV 25302-3747
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8SmH_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#8. Leonoro's Spaghetti House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1507 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gw4bB_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Cross Terrace Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyXYE_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Barbarossa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 R H L Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309-8260
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrWfP_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#5. Pepperoni Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4002 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV 25304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQ1Sr_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#4. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 243 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2278
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rNgq_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#3. Soho's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROmjV_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#2. Fazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1008 Bullitt St, Charleston, WV 25301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thfwz_0eKcvXU700
Tripadvisor

#1. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Restaurants
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Charleston, WV
Food & Drinks
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Asian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy