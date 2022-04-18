Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Fargo on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4339 13th Ave SW, Fargo, ND 58103

#2. Johnny Carino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4410 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3394

#1. Blackbird Woodfire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 206 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4713

