Highest-rated Italian restaurants in McAllen, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in McAllen on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#8. Scalisi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 912 E Nolana Loop Suite S, Pharr, TX 78577-5838

#7. Buddy V's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2200 S 10th St Suite S05, McAllen, TX 78503-5437

#6. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7812 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

#5. Il Forno A Legna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3817 N 10th St Ste 5, McAllen, TX 78501-2194

#4. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3500 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78501

#3. Mama's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501-4509

#2. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78501

#1. Mama Mia Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 E US Highway 83, McAllen, TX 78501-8933

