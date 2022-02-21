ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

LG Gram 2-in-1 Intel Core i7-1165G7 14" 1920x1200 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD $849

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 21 hours ago

Buydig has the LG Gram 2-in-1 Intel Core i7-1165G7 14" 1920x1200 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM,...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $300

With all the available options under retailers’ laptop deals, it’s tough to narrow down your choices, but you can start by focusing on Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $219 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $300, compared to its normal price of $519.
COMPUTERS
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Gram#Intel Core#Laptop#Ssd#Ips
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a bigger laptop, 17-inch laptop deals have become less frequent with so much tech shrinking down in size over the years, but one of the best laptop deals around is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get an HP 17-inch laptop for just $520. That’s a savings of $110 from its regular price of $630, and free shipping and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 are included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.
COMPUTERS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell XPS 17 is $250 off for a limited time!

There are three sizes of Dell’s powerful XPS laptops: 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch. Of course, the bigger the laptop, the higher the price. Luckily, Dell has one of its better Dell XPS deals going on with this discount on the XPS 17. With a sale price of $2,000 — down from $2,250 — you’re getting a great deal on a 17-inch laptop, which we don’t often see.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Windows 10
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is having a sale on all their gaming laptop models!

If you want to invest in PC gaming, but you don’t want to spend separately on gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, then you’ll have to go for gaming laptop deals. These powerful machines offer a smooth gaming experience and portability, so that you can play anywhere. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, brands like HP are always offering discounts, with HP laptop deals currently including a range of gaming laptop models.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip in 2022, report says

New versions of Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro are reportedly in the works. According to a Sunday newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro models may feature an M2 chip, but no ProMotion or mini-LED display. Both ProMotion and mini-LEDs were featured on the display...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel Core i7-12700H Review: Alder Lake on the Go

Alder Lake is Intel's first serious step into the world of hybrid architectures, combining a new high-performance CPU architecture (P-Cores), with smaller efficient cores also known as E-cores, for better performance and enhanced performance per watt. This is our first look at 12th-gen Core mobile processors, starting with the Core i7-12700H.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

These Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals start from only $99

A range of Lenovo laptop deals are already live ahead of the Presidents' Day sales with savings of up to 70% and prices starting from just $99. Whether you're after a bargain Chromebook, versatile 2-in-1 device or a high-performance ultrabook, there are some huge offers available today. We've picked out some of the very best right here.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Want to run Android apps on Windows 11? You need 8GB RAM but should have 16GB, says Microsoft

Yes, Windows 11 can run a bunch of Android apps from Amazon's store, but you might need better-than-budget hardware to experience it. Windows 11 came with a set of medium-level minimum hardware requirements, such as at least a 1GHz two-core CPU from AMD, Intel or Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of available storage and more. Many existing business and consumer PCs didn't make the cut for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K review

Both the Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are among the best processors Intel has released in years, with incredible performance. Intel really has regained its crown, and even though you'll have to invest in new hardware to even install one of these chips, it's worth it for all the technology this new platform supports.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop just got a fantastic discount as part of the Presidents Day sales. If you want a laptop with a few tablet features, this is the model for you. You can never go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is getting a massive discount of $400 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,150, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,550. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 sees $110 price drop in Presidents' Day deal

The Lenovo Tab 13 is among the industry's top-rated mid-range tablets. It's ideal for consuming content, gaming, creating and for use as a portable monitor. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Tab 13 for $569 at Lenovo via coupon,"TABSAVING22". Usually, it costs $679, so that's $110 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this tablet.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy