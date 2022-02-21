ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Series ‘The Split’ Gets Italian Version – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Studios has revealed a format agreement for an Italian version of Abi Morgan‘s hit show “The Split.” Locally titled “Studio Battaglia,” the screenplay has been adapted by Lisa Nur Sultan (Golden Globe winner for “On My Skin”) and is directed by Simone Spada (“Hotel Gagarin”). The Italian cast includes Barbora...

