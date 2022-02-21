ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Five months post-covid, Nicole Murphy's heart rate is still doing strange things

By Ariana Eunjung Cha
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive months after being infected with the coronavirus, Nicole Murphy's pulse rate is going berserk. Normally in the 70s, which is ideal, it has been jumping to 160, 170 and sometimes 210 beats per minute even when she is at rest - putting her at risk of a heart attack, heart...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WDTN

Doctors talk COVID-19 and the heart during American Heart Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While doctors are working to learn more about COVID-19 and how it impacts the heart, they are seeing patients with heart injuries after getting the virus. Dr. Mouhamad H. Abdallah, MD, a cardiologist with Premier Health, said COVID-19 is known to cause lingering side effects, and problems with the heart is […]
DAYTON, OH
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Rate#Americans#Nature Medicine
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Father has been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19

The 31-year-old father-of-two has reportedly been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The dad now has a mechanical heart pump (left ventricular assist device) which should last for up to five years. According to his family, the 31-year-old man is not an anti-vaxxer as he has all of his vaccines, but it’s just that he’s concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine because of his current cardiac crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy