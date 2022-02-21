ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

22 Presidents’ Day Sales to Shop Right Now

cococozy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m the type of California girl that wears a heavy coat and scarf when the weather is below 70 degrees. So I’m excited that spring is around the corner. It is one of my favorite seasons. It’s the perfect time of year for vibrant outdoor dinner parties. The fresh bloom of...

cococozy.com

People

Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Winter Sale — Here Are the 33 Deals You Need to Know About

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Presidents Day is fast approaching, which means there's no shortage of amazing sales to hit up over the holiday weekend. One not to miss? The highly anticipated Nordstrom Winter Sale, which has clothing, shoes, accessories, and home deals for men, women, and kids up to 60 percent off. If ever there was a time to stock up on end-of-season essentials like Ugg boots, Levi's high-rise jeans, Tory Burch shoes, and Madewell basics, it's now. The savings event kicks off February 18 and runs through February 27; and while that gives you ample time to add all the things to your cart, we highly recommend shopping early since the good stuff is bound to sell out.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
State
California State
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
WRAL News

Macy's: 8-Piece Comforter Sets (all sizes $39.99), Pyrex 12-pc set $19.99 (reg. $43), up to 75% off kitchen, sheets, jewelry, clothing

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Home Sale with up to 65% off! You'll find 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
SHOPPING
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Shoppers Are Giving Their Dysons Away After Trying This Popular Cordless Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally time to cut the cord with your old upright vacuum—you know, the outdated cleaning gadget that forces you to plug into an outlet every time you go a little too far. With a cordless vacuum, you get the freedom of cleaning your entire home in one fell swoop, picking up everything from pet hair to tracked-in debris. If you're just not satisfied with your existing cleaning gadget, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum should definitely be on your radar.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
Glamour

The 9 Best Presidents’ Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Shop Deals at Nordstrom, Sephora, Bluemercury

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s that time of year when we’re looking for anything and everything to lift us out of our winter slump, and the best Presidents’ Day beauty sales 2022 are a pretty good place to start. Whether your current moisturizer just isn’t cutting it, your entire routine needs an overhaul before heading into spring, or you’re looking for a splurge to get you over the edge to March, there’s a little something for everyone. It’s almost as if retailers could sense our seasonal depression and decided to cheer up us with some seriously exciting markdowns in the beauty department.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are Amazon's deals on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the...
SHOPPING
E! News

Amazon's Best Pre-Presidents' Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
NJ.com

Presidents Day TV deals 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Walmart, Amazon

Presidents Day 2022 is on Monday, Feb. 21, and retailers like Samsung and Walmart already have slashed prices across the board in anticipation of holiday sales. If you look in the right spots, you can find some great deals on smart TVs — especially if you’ve had your eyes on a big-screen model such as the Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
GQMagazine

Presidents' Day 2022 Sales: 21 Actually Good Menswear Deals to Shop This Long Weekend

We’ve got a three-day weekend ahead of us, folks. And what better way to honor the Founding Fathers than some good ol' fashioned Presidents' Day 2022 sales shopping? To help you fulfill your civic duty, we’ve compiled another meaty dispatch of discounted bangers. We've unearthed killer deals on some serious statement outerwear, do-anything kicks, hardy sweaters, and much more. Or, if you’d rather choose your own adventure, make sure to scope out some of our favorite sitewide Presidents' Day 2022 sales below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC New York

Macy's Earnings Top Estimates, Retailer Says It Won't Spin Off E-Commerce From Stores

Macy's reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that outpaced analysts' estimates and said that a strategic review has prompted the retailer to accelerate its turnaround plans. It is rejecting calls from activist Jana Partners for it to split its e-commerce operations from its stores, following a similar move by Saks...
RETAIL

