Dragon Age 4 began development in 2015, yet we've only seen two trailers for it, neither of which have shown off anything of the game. And since December 2020, we haven't seen the game at all, nor have we heard anything substantial about it either. Unfortunately, we still don't have a major official update on the game, but we do have a major unofficial update on it. The update comes the way of industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb, and unlike just about every previous report about the game and its troubled development, there's finally some good news.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO