ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Defense comes up big as Panthers grind out 5-2 win over Blackhawks

By Todd Little
litterboxcats.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Florida Panthers forwards couldn’t find a way to beat Marc-Andre Fleury, the club’s defensemen had no such trouble, scoring three times to lead the Cats to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring, from Sam Reinhart and...

www.litterboxcats.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patrick Kane makes Chicago Blackhawks history in bad loss

The Florida Panthers are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. They are a legit threat to win the President’s Trophy right now and should be considered a contender for the Stanley Cup. The Chicago Blackhawks were unsurprisingly beat down by them on Sunday. They rolled...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Panthers, including some ex-Hawks thriving in Florida and some puzzling penalties

A 5-2 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers shouldn’t have been too surprising for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers have big hitters and fast, skilled forwards who can stretch a defense, and they did a lot of that during the Sunday matinee at the United Center. However, Patrick Kane’s sharp-angled goal with 32 seconds left in the first period was a lift, and the Hawks ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Players Blackhawks’ Fans Have Fallen in Love With This Season

When a team like the Chicago Blackhawks is struggling, it can be hard to pinpoint the “good.” A constant stream of losses makes it easy to focus on the negatives. It’s warranted because the Blackhawks sit 13 points out of a playoff spot with a forgettable 18-25-8 record. Because of that, it has been hard to find things about the team that are likable. However, there are positives, and it comes from the players. Because this past week was Valentine’s Day, here are three players that fans have grown to love this season.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Panthers in Sunday Matinee

Chicago, Florida meet for first of two tilts this season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Panthers square off for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. TEAM RECORDS. CHI: 18-25-8,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks' Kane scores from impossible angle

Patrick Kane continues to be a wizard on ice when it comes to shooting the puck. Toward the end of the first period in Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers, Kane tied the game at one with an impressive shot at an awkward angle. Kane was behind the goal line...
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Berube's night to remember pushes Jackets to win

There isn't a lot of spare time for the starting goalie during pregame warmups, but Jean-Francois Berube found a second or two. Before he skated in his first NHL game in almost four years, Berube stepped away from the barrage of pucks sent toward the netminder before the game and headed to the Zamboni tunnel at Nationwide Arena. There, he shared a moment through the glass with his wife, Michelle, and their 19-month-old son Cayden before heading back to the crease.
NHL
Reuters

Avs top Sabres, overcome Tage Thompson hat trick

EditorsNote: Adds stat at end of 3rd graf; Changed to 2:50 in 4th; Changed to Nichushkin in 7th; Removed extra 1st-name reference for Rantanen in 9th. Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots, as the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday.
NHL
Austin Daily Herald

Athletics ride out a big win over Cobras

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team outlasted a speedy Triton team to close out a 66-60 win over the Cobras in Pacelli Gym Monday night. The Cobras (14-11 overall) never led throughout the night, but they did rally to tie the game at 55-55 with 5:12 left after Braxton Munnikhuysen converted a score. LP bounced back and scored the next six points as Trey Anderson broke free on a lay-up off a steal by Buay Koak, who went on to score a pair of inside buckets to put LP up 61-55.
LYLE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Denis Savard
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Radko Gudas
The Game Haus

Recap and Reaction to the Islanders Loss Agaisnt the Canadiens

The Islanders lost 3-2 to the Montréal Canadiens in a shootout Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. The Islanders fall to a record of 18-20-7 (43 points) while the Canadiens improve to a record of 10-33-7 (27 points). This game marks back-to-back wins for the Canadiens after recently losing 10 straight. The Islanders find themselves in a 1-4-1 slump after their post-all-star break win against the Vancouver Canucks. Another important note from this game is that it was Andrew Hammond’s first NHL start in four years for the Canadiens. This was his first win as a starter since the 2015-16 season when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
FOX Sports

Eichel's 1st Vegas goal leads Knights past Sharks 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th straight time with a 4-1 win Sunday night. Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his...
NHL
Denver Post

Still streaking: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 victory at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not too long ago, the Avalanche staked claim to a club record home winning streak. Now, it’s the road dominance that is turning heads for the NHL’s winningest team (36-9-4, 76 points). Colorado’s 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Center on Saturday was its seven straight road triumph, the league’s longest active road winning streak and tied for the second-longest streak of its kind in club history.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#The Chicago Blackhawks
Denver Post

J.T. Compher, depth scoring help Avalanche defeat Buffalo to extend road streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — J.T. Compher and the rest of the Avalanche’s bottom-six forwards were the difference Saturday afternoon at Key Bank Center. Compher, a Buffalo Sabres draft pick whose rights were traded to Colorado while he was at the University of Michigan in 2015, was the unsung hero in the Avs’ 5-3 victory over the Sabres that extended their road streak to seven consecutive wins.
NHL
Reuters

Bruins blow past Avalanche in matinee

A trio of second-period goals lifted the Boston Bruins to a dominating 5-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche Monday. The Bruins scored first and had a 2-0 lead sliced in half before rattling off the game’s last three goals to cruise past one of the NHL’s top teams.
NHL
Reuters

Three different defenders score goals as Panthers top Blackhawks

EditorsNote: updates final graf after ruling that Jones goal was not on power play. The Florida Panthers got goals from three different defensemen while defeating the host Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves to earn the win for the Panthers. Bobrovsky improved his record to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Chicago

Denis Savard Congratulates Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Milestone

Savard congratulates Kane on achievement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane passed Denis Savard for second-most assists in franchise history during Sunday's game at the United Center. Kane recorded his 720th assist in the third period against the Florida Panthers on a goal that came from Caleb Jones....
NHL
NHL

Aaron Ekblad Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending Feb. 20

Aaron Ekblad registered 1-1-2 in each of his three outings to lead NHL defensemen in goals (3), points (6) and plus/minus (tied; +6), helping the Panthers (35-10-5, 75 points) open a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division on the strength of a perfect week. Ekblad (1-1-2) first lifted Florida to a 3-2 comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 16, scoring his seventh career overtime goal (and second of the season) to tie teammate Aleksander Barkov for second place in franchise history. He followed that with 1-1-2 in each of his next two games, a 6-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 18 and a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 20. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has skated in 49 total contests this season, ranking fifth among NHL blueliners with a career-high 47 points (13-34-47) while sitting fourth among all skaters (forwards or defensemen) with a +35 rating.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Recap: Panthers, Hurricanes, Stars, Kings & More

The daily “NHL Recap” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Recap, these are...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy