Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Share Stage Again During All-Star Weekend

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki last participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities was during their final seasons in 2019.

On Sunday, they were once again part of the event. Both were honored for being among the Top 75 players in NBA history. Later, they shared the broadcast booth as part of the TNT telecast.

It conjured memories of their once feud. They faced each other twice in the NBA Finals, with each claiming one title.

Both players appeared their rift, which mostly surfaced during the 2011 Finals. That year, the Heat formed the Super Team that paired Wade alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Midway through the series, Wade and James poked fun at Nowitzki during a press conference. After Nowitzki said he was dealing with the flu, Wade and James fake coughed during an interview.

After a Game 1 loss, Nowitzki responded by leading the Mavericks three straight victories and winning Finals MVP in one of the biggest upsets in playoffs history.

During Sunday's TNT broadcast, Reggie Miller had to check and see if both were OK sitting beside each other.

Do you want me to switch seats," Miller asked, jokingly. "Is there still history here between you two? I can sit in the middle, between you guys.

Nowitzki responded, "I think we're good at this point. There were some rough patches. We're good now."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler takes a playful jab at playing on opposing teams as Erik Spoelstra in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE.

Kyle Lowry has the title of the Heat's top golfer. CLICK HERE

Butler says the Heat isn't being overlooked by the rest of the league. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

"