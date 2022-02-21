ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Share Stage Again During All-Star Weekend

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 21 hours ago

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki last participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities was during their final seasons in 2019.

On Sunday, they were once again part of the event. Both were honored for being among the Top 75 players in NBA history. Later, they shared the broadcast booth as part of the TNT telecast.

It conjured memories of their once feud. They faced each other twice in the NBA Finals, with each claiming one title.

Both players appeared their rift, which mostly surfaced during the 2011 Finals. That year, the Heat formed the Super Team that paired Wade alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Midway through the series, Wade and James poked fun at Nowitzki during a press conference. After Nowitzki said he was dealing with the flu, Wade and James fake coughed during an interview.

After a Game 1 loss, Nowitzki responded by leading the Mavericks three straight victories and winning Finals MVP in one of the biggest upsets in playoffs history.

During Sunday's TNT broadcast, Reggie Miller had to check and see if both were OK sitting beside each other.

Do you want me to switch seats," Miller asked, jokingly. "Is there still history here between you two? I can sit in the middle, between you guys.

Nowitzki responded, "I think we're good at this point. There were some rough patches. We're good now."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler takes a playful jab at playing on opposing teams as Erik Spoelstra in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE.

Kyle Lowry has the title of the Heat's top golfer. CLICK HERE

Butler says the Heat isn't being overlooked by the rest of the league. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

"

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kyle Lowry
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steph And Ayesha Curry Get Booed In Cleveland During All-Star Weekend

Steph Curry is as close as a player can get to being appreciated by fans across the NBA regardless of their loyalties. Curry regularly hears MVP chants in opposition arenas and fans of the game love nothing more than watching him go nuclear from three-point range, even if it is sometimes against their teams. So it's not often that he hears boos from an arena but that's exactly what happened in Cleveland.
NBA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Finals#Tnt#The Super Team#Mavericks#The All Star Game
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Lil Wayne takes the stage in downtown Cleveland during NBA All-Star Weekend (Photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off in glorious fashion Friday night in Cleveland. And it wasn’t just the stuff that happened on the court. A host of parties took place at clubs in and around downtown, featuring some of the biggest names in rap music. Leading the way was Lil Wayne, who headlined an event at The Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The event was put on by Larry Murrow Events.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
242
Followers
444
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy