PODCAST: Chicago's Ukrainian leaders discuss the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia

In this episode of the WBBM In Depth podcast, we will check in briefly with Maria Klimchak curator of the Ukrainian National Museum located in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood before sitting down to a longer conversation with Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Branch Vice President Pavlo Bandriwsky.

Pavlo will take WBBM further into details of the history of Ukrainian descendants in the Chicago area with over two hundred thousand people of Ukrainian heritage living in Illinois. He will talk about the history of conflict between Ukraine and Russia along with insight into the current state of affairs inside Ukraine. He will discuss the type of outcome Ukraine would desire and the global implications if escalation were to continue between the two countries. He will also discuss what it is that Ukrainian immigrants and descendants living in the United States are asking from the American public and elected leaders along with the other types of cooperation Ukraine is seeking from the West.

Pavlo will also touch briefly on Ukraine’s endangered indigenous population, people of color that have already experienced a period of genocide mid-20th century at soviet hands.