Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within few years – board member

According to a recent JD Power report, SUVs and trucks accounted for approximately 80 percent of new-vehicle retail sales in the USA in the first month of the year. There's no getting around it - the outlook for the traditional sedan is bleak based on current buying trends. But what about the other 20% of the car-buying public? Are they seeing something that the majority isn't? Well, yes. It's amazing the clarity that can be had from a lower seating position where oxygen is more readily available. Quite simply, there remain multiple reasons to purchase a sedan over an SUV in 2022.

