There’s a dangerous, and venomous six-foot snake on the loose in North Texas. Last week, Grand Prairie Police arrested 23-year-old Lawrence Matl for allegedly releasing a West African Banded Cobra, into the public last summer. While the snake is permitted by the Parks and Wildlife Department, it is extremely poisonous, and can be deadly. Matl is being charged with “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly releasing a regulated snake from captivity”, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $4,000, and up to a year in jail. At the time of this writing, he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO