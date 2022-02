You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.

EDUCATION ・ 26 DAYS AGO