ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Are You Brave Enough To Visit New Jersey’s Own Alien Landing Sight?

By Lou Russo
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Are we alone? If we were alone in the universe that why on Earth would there be an alien landing site right here in New Jersey?. Scientists say that the numbers suggest we are most likely not alone in the vast universe. and if you think that is hard to wrap...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

One of the Most Visited National Parks in America is Right Here in Monmouth County, New Jersey

One thing I love is highlighting the many wonderful areas we have right here at the Jersey Shore and around the beautiful Garden State that we can enjoy. Yes we have some spots that need a good overhaul, but that is the case everywhere in the world, so let’s stay with the positive and maybe you didn’t even know this location was right here in your backyard.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Is there anything better than a beautiful sunny walk on the beach with your four-legged fur baby?. If you do not own a dog, just look at the dog-people and the smile on their faces and the smiles are doubled when they're both walking on the beach. The dogs love it and of course, humans love it. I have three dogs and one of my dogs loves the beach so much.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
West Windsor Township, NJ
Government
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore You Pick Most Annoying Things on the GSP in New Jersey

One of the most heavily traveled roads in all of New Jersey, possibly the East Coast, is the iconic Garden State Parkway. I travel the Parkway every day going back and forth to work. My run is exit 58 to exit 81. Now before we get into “the most annoying things on the Garden State parkway” I do wanna say for the most part of like the ride. Yes the tolls keep increasing, but its a smooth ride and it saves time without all the stopping and starting you find on local roads. Snow removal is good, it’s clean and it has gas, restrooms, and coffee if you need it. However this article is to talk about pet peeves and to let you sound off and share what makes you yell inside your car, hopefully not something you do often.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Brave Enough#Sightings#Google Maps#Martians#The Garden State#Americans#Grovers Mill
CNET

This Cosmic Sail Could Blast Spacecraft to New Star Systems at Hyperspeeds

Only about 4 light-years away from our solar system lies Alpha Centauri, another bustling space neighborhood. It's anchored by three stars with the same job as our sun, holds planets analogous to our eight famous orbs and may even have an Earth twin hanging out in the habitable zone. Almost like an alternate reality, the star system is a tantalizing region for space explorers.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
WIBX 950

Did You Know New York State Has It’s Own Fountain Of Youth?

If you've ever wanted to find the Fountain of Youth, look no further than New York State. We have what some consider one of the best Fountain of Youth's in the entire country. The Fountain of Youth is a mythical spring, well, until someone finds a real one anyways. Allegedly, the fountain restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. Another part of the legend, you could become immortal drinking the water.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
ScienceAlert

The True Source of Earth's Water Could Be Wildly Different to What You Think

Nothing on Earth can live without water. The origin of water on Earth, therefore, is the origin of life in the Solar System (and the Universe) as we know it. Figuring out where and how our world obtained its water might be key to finding life on other worlds, but the truth is we don't know for sure where it came from. Nonetheless, it's commonly accepted that one potential mechanism for water delivery was bombardment from water-bearing asteroids and comets when Earth as we know it today was much younger. But a new analysis of rocks collected from the Moon and brought to Earth...
ASTRONOMY
92.7 WOBM

Breakout to these 8 Great Playgrounds Around New Jersey

I've never appreciated the warmer weather more than I do right now. Selfishly, I'm really disliking the cold. Can't get out, having to worry about stepping into a freezing car in the morning, and at any given time we have to deal with ice or snow when a storm rolls in.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy