A satirical new musical examines what it would be like if there were a machine that could transform Black people into white people. is an off-Broadway play inspired by the Afro-futurist novel of the same name and written by Academy Award-winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and directed by Scott Elliot. Presented by the New Group and set during the Great Depression, the play and book examine race in America if there were a scientific machine that could turn Black people white, NPR reported.

