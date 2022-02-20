ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers dodge categorization on their new country-punk album

By NPR
 2 days ago

The honky-tonk punk of Sarah Shook & the Disarmers defies clean categorization. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF IT'S POISON") SARAH SHOOK AND THE DISARMERS: (Singing) Lately, this time we got the timing right. Lately, I feel like life is kind of good. GONYEA: On their third album, "Nightroamer," you can...

Country Music Legend Returns With New Album of Unearthed Tracks

A longtime country music legend has returned with a new album of unearthed tracks that fans are definitely going to want to hear. Loney Hutchins, who worked with Johnny Cash and June Carter back in the '70s, recently released a collection of age-old tunes, titled Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, '73-'78. The album even features some demo versions of Cash-penned songs such as "Committed To Parkview," which fans of the Man in Black will definitely want to check out.
CHICAGO READER

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers find dusty splendor on Nightroamer

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers are known for their roots-driven sound, but on their new third full-length, Nightroamer, Shook’s country aesthetics battle for space alongside some pretty healthy indie inclinations. The production is a bit denser on this recording compared to its predecessor, 2018’s Years—keyboards occasionally factor into the arrangements—and Shook herself gives off less of a pissed-off vibe. She’s still spent too much time loving wastrels, though, and this clutch of songs details it all. Shook is among the performers impacted by Bloodshot Records’ problems with nonpayment of artist royalties, which delayed the release of Nightroamer as she found a new label home on Thirty Tigers. The album’s first single, “No Mistakes,” sounds like a dark night in a bar, with pedal steel propelling a somber mood that’s partly Shook’s natural disposition and partly too much booze. It’s a mode where she’s most effective; she gives the waltz-time title track a graceful ennui equally indebted to her country forebears and relatively contemporary rock vocalists. Even if Shook is inclined toward a lack of cheer, she arrived at that outlook in earnest: On album opener “Somebody Else,” which focuses on an abusive relationship, she sings, “If I can’t help myself / You’ll keep on keepin’ me down.” Given her history of bad deals and bad relationships, the more pop-oriented approach and funky drum backing on “I Got This”—pleasant enough that you can imagine it licensed for a TV commercial—is a surprising change of pace. That song does unfortunately disrupt an album’s worth of scuffed-up performances that seem capable of converting the most country-averse listener. Even the occasional and inauspicious use of Auto-Tune (“It Doesn’t Change Anything,” “Please Be a Stranger”) can’t blunt the dusty splendor of Shook’s latest batch of reflections.
Whiskey Riff

Dwight Yoakam Says The Best Part Of Merle Haggard’s Story Is “His Struggle To Escape From Emotional Prison”

Gear up folks, a new Merle Haggard biography, The Hag: The Life, Times, and Music of Merle Haggard, has finally hit the shelves. Written by author Marc Eliot who has penned biographies on Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, and Clint Eastwood, the biography documents the full-throttle, rollercoaster life of one of the greatest country singers of all time.
Outsider.com

Outsider Picks: Outlaw Country Classics

For many, the term “Outlaw Country” brings to mind songs about living fast, drinking hard, and flipping the bird at Johnny Law. Sure, there are plenty of those tunes under the Outlaw umbrella. However, that’s not really where the Outlaw Movement planted its roots. Instead, it was about artists sticking to their guns and going against the “rules” of the music industry. Outlaw artists didn’t just want to sing about living wild. Instead, “Outlaw” became a label used by those who were more interested in artistic integrity than being a cog in the musical money-making machine.
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”

Willie Nelson is about to turn 89 years old — 89! — and this year he will celebrate his birthday by releasing a new album. The date is April 29, and the album is A Beautiful Time. Nelson wrote most of the album with Buddy Cannon, but there are also covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” and the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and a few more tunes penned by others. For instance, opening track and lead single “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” is credited to Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Hear it below.
AL.com

Neil Young wanted Lynyrd Skynyrd to record this classic song of his

In the mid ‘70s, Neil Young sent Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant a demo tape of a new song he hoped Skynyrd would record. The song was called “Powderfinger,” with evocative lyrics about a river, a boat, guns, “Big John” and “Emmy Lou.” Right in the wheelhouse of Ronnie Van Zant, whose charismatic vocals excelled on danger-laced story songs like Skynyrd’s “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” “The Needle and the Spoon” and even “Gimme Three Steps.”
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Loved Elvis Presley, But Not This One Song Of His

It’s pretty well known that the Beatles absolutely loved Elvis Presley and his music, but there was certainly one song of his that they just hated. So, Kiss Me Quick was an album that was cut from Pot Luck with Elvis, released a year before. It went on to become a single in the UK by the end of 1963, and the Beatles can’t stand it.
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
Outsider.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Calls Grammy Nomination ‘Unbelievable’

Wolfgang Van Halen recently officially embarked on his own solo career. He released his first Mammoth WVH album in June 2021. Prior to his solo artist mission, Wolfgang Van Halen was a bassist for Van Halen alongside his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The group disbanded following his father’s death and Wolfgang finally decided to take a personal direction with his music. His first album has gotten raving reviews from critics.
American Songwriter

Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
