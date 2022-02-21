ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Two Killed After SUV Slams Into Pole While Speeding From Scene Of Anaheim Shooting

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S96l_0eKcbbdd00

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two men speeding away from the scene of a shooting outside an Anaheim restaurant were killed when the SUV they were riding in slammed into a pole early Monday morning.

Feb. 21, 2022. (OC Hawk)

According to Anaheim police, at 12:10 a.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of West La Palma Avenue, in the area of the El Cangrejo Nice restaurant.

Jose Medina told CBSLA he was on a break from work when he saw an argument start over a parking spot outside the restaurant. When security stepped in, someone pulled out a gun.

“For their safety, they (security) took out their pepper spray, so as soon as these guys saw that, they were like, ‘oh yes, that’s how this is going to go,'” Medina said. “And they just took out a gun, and they shot a couple ones. And then after that, we all ran different ways.”

According to Medina, several shots were fired. No one was struck.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer speeding away. The SUV ran several red lights before careening into a pole at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and La Palma Avenue, police said, about a mile from the shooting.

A man is detained at the scene of the shooting. Feb. 21, 2022. (OC Hawk)

The two men in the Chevy died at the scene. They were not immediately identified. Police later confirmed to CBSLA that the passenger in the Chevy was the shooter. Several weapons were recovered from inside the SUV.

“When I arrived, a lot of glass on the floor, a lot of car parts on the floor…we’ve been cleaning up since seven in the morning, said Salim Merhi, who runs Best Auto Care, an auto repair shop located near the crash site.

Meanwhile, a man was detained in the parking lot of the restaurant. Police initially reported that the detained man may have been the shooter, but later disclosed that he was detained for reasons unrelated to the shooting.

Erichu
3d ago

misleading headline. police aren't even sure how they're linked to the shooting. the shooting suspect was detained at the scene

NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Mourners Brave Cold, Rain To Pay Their Respects To Fallen Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Mourners braved the cold and the rain Tuesday to pay their respects to Huntington Beach police Officer Nicholas Vella, who was killed this weekend in a helicopter crash off the Newport Beach. Light rain was falling in Santa Ana as Vella’s body left the Orange County coroner’s office. Dozens of people, most without umbrellas, stood by in silence as the hearse carrying Vella’s body, which was accompanied by dozens of motorcycle officers and other law enforcement vehicles, passed by slowly. Mourners standing in the rain to honor Huntington Beach officer Nick Vella whose body will be moved shortly...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Two Arrested For DUI, 54 Cited During Pomona Checkpoint

POMONA (CBSLA) – Two people were arrested during a traffic safety checkpoint Saturday in Pomona for driving under the influence. In addition to the two arrests, officers with the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Safety Team cited 54 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed 17 vehicles, according to Pomona PD. The checkpoint was conducted from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday at Holt and Hershey avenues. In 2021, Pomona PD investigated 125 DUI collisions that killed two and injured 38 people.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

25-Year-Old Man With Kim Kardashian Fixation Arrested For Terrorizing Lake Matthews Family

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation is accused of terrorizing a Lake Mathews family at their home. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 25, of Lake Mathews was arrested by Riverside County Bureau of Investigations personnel Friday following a months-long investigation stemming from his alleged targeting of the victims, whose identities were not released. Costanza is charged with four counts of vandalism, two counts of burglary and one count of stalking — all felonies — as well as three counts each of entering a property with intent to cause damage and violating a court order, all misdemeanors. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash on Freeway In North Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in North Hills, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 10:10 a.m. on the northbound freeway at the Nordhoff Street off-ramp and involved a semi-truck as well as possibly three other vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics dispatched to the location at 10:58 a.m. reported that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another person at the location declined transport to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Traffic will be impacted for the investigation,” Stewart said. The victim was described as a man, approximately 50 years old, the CHP said. A Sigalert issued at 10:25 a.m. closing all lanes excluding the No. 1 and carpool lanes — and revised at 10:43 a.m. to include the Roscoe Boulevard off-ramp — was canceled at 1:24 p.m. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office was called to the location at 11:08 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
