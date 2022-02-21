ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

This Native American Designer is Honoring his Heritage Through Craft

By Hannah Martin
architecturaldigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our style is just raw micaceous clay,” muses the creative polymath Johnny Santiago Adao Ortiz-Concha, describing the ceramic traditions of Taos Pueblo, New Mexico, the Native American community and UNESCO World Heritage Site where he grew up. (He now lives and works in the area.) “The material is...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Meet the French Designer Creating Fantastical Objects Through 3D Printing

In Audrey Large’s Rotterdam studio, a fleet of small 3D printers slowly bring her ideas from digital files into physical reality. “It’s all about how matter is fluid,” says the French designer of her practice, in which drawings on paper, images “sculpted” in animation programs, and tangible objects exist in no hierarchical order. “3D printing is just a means to bring the files I have—the images I produce—into our material realm.” Large began exploring these ideas in her 2017 graduation project at Design Academy Eindhoven. But it was her solo exhibition last September at Milan’s Nilufar Gallery that got the design world’s attention. Titled “Some Vibrant Things,” the ambitious array of tables, shelves, bowls, vases, and even a functioning fountain was printed in a shimmering thermoplastic polyester called PLA and looked like a mirage. “There’s always tension in what I do, in what the viewer is facing,” she explains of this What am I seeing? effect. “Yes, they look digital, but that’s because they look unreal.” She’s been busy ever since: A new version of her Meta (tower) shelves is now being fabricated alongside an eight-foot outdoor sculpture that is destined for the 2022 Floriade Horticultural World Expo in the Netherlands. (Large works must be printed in pieces, then assembled.) She’s excited to place one of her works in nature for the first time. “It’s a different relationship between the work and the environment,” she muses. “A new kind of contrast.” audreylarge.com —Hannah Martin.
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
ARTnews

Archaeologists in Mexico Recover Coyote-Man Sculpture, Shedding Light on a Pre-Hispanic Civilization

Archaeologists from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico have recovered an important artifact of pre-Hispanic culture: a monumental coyote-headed figure perched on a throne. Known as the coyote-man from Tacámbaro, an area in the central Mexican state of Michoacán, the sculpture was discovered almost 30 years ago during construction work in the municipality. The artifact was held in a private collection until it was recovered by the NAH Michoacán Center through a Mexican federal law which regulates the ownership and preservation of national cultural property. The Llanos de Canícuaro neighborhood in Tacámbaro, where the coyote-man was first unearthed,...
SCIENCE
WTOP

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Heritage Through Craft#Native American#Shed Project#Plates#Adobe House
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
ARTnews

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art Plans Expansion, Looted Buddha Statue Returned to India, and More: Morning Links for February 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST CARMEN HERRERA, whose carefully honed geometric paintings achieved wide renown late in life, died on Saturday at the age of 106, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Born in Cuba in 1905, Herrera lived in postwar Paris with her husband, the late Jesse Loewenthal, and exhibited her abstractions at the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles. They settled in New York in 1954, and she worked in relative obscurity until about 20 years ago, when a critically praised gallery show boosted her profile. The Whitney Museum surveyed her work in 2016. In the fall, Lisson Gallery will inaugurate an L.A. branch with a show...
MUSEUMS
DIY Photography

Photographer recreates famous landmarks out of household items

What do photographers do when they can’t travel anywhere and are stuck at home? Well, the last two years have seen an awful lot of ingenuity, but Hong Kong-based photographer Ric Tse has taken it to a whole other level. Ric uses a combination of everyday household items, mini-figures...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
Mountain Democrat

Contemporary Native American art exhibit comes to Placerville

Concept: art+movement in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts & Culture presents Behold, The Infinite Oneness: New Work by Victorio L. Shaw (Hupa/Karuk/Yurok/Apache) showing at the Center St. Gallery, Feb. 18 through April 17. Shaw’s work explores ancient Indigenous basket patterns and their relationship to sacred geometry, breaking...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Travel + Leisure

This Florida Museum Is Hosting a Picasso Exhibit Filled with Art Never Seen Before In The U.S.

Recently uncovered works by artist Pablo Picasso have made their way to the United States for the first time. Housed in The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., in collaboration with Paris's Musée Picasso, a collection of 79 masterpieces — about half of which have never been shown in America — are on display. Instead of focusing on an era in Picasso's life, as many exhibits do, this one centers on the inspiration he drew from one particular region: the Spanish-French border.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
AZFamily

14-year-old hopes for family who will help him explore Native American heritage

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family Meteorologist Ian Schwartz got to hang out with 14-year-old Tyson at a place where he felt quite comfortable. This smart young man loves all sorts of things from origami to the outdoors and really liked trying his hand in some crafts at an art studio. Tyson got the royal treatment at Pinspiration in Peoria. Owner Shellie made him a Shirley Temple with a handful of cherries and set him up with an art project. Tyson has a wide range of interests. "Football, coloring, going outside, ride a scooter," he said when asked about his hobbies.
PEORIA, AZ
architecturaldigest.com

Emmy Rossum Drops $15.3 Million on Regal Brentwood Home After Listing Beverly Hills Pad

Less than a year ago, Shameless star Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail (best known as the creator of Mr. Robot) welcomed their first child to the world, or to be more specific, to Beverly Hills. This month it’s become clear that the young family would rather settle down in the nearby L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood, where they’ve purchased a grand estate for $15.3 million to replace the 90210 property they listed for $5 million earlier this month, according to Dirt.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Stove Top Espresso Makers for Design Enthusiasts

If you weren’t already aware, coffee is life in Italy. Having an espresso in the morning is more than an activity for Italians to wake up to—it’s a treasured ritual. But you must be wondering, what’s the secret to making a great Italian coffee at home? Please welcome the stove top espresso maker, a.k.a. the moka pot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
architecturaldigest.com

10 New Design Collabs We’re Loving Right Now—From Andy Warhol to Snøhetta

Many of the season’s design fairs may have been postponed, but nevertheless, spring product introductions persist. And as collections begin to drop, many are flaunting the imprint of industry collaboration. From novelties dreamed up by designer-slash-social media mavens Sarah Sherman Samuel and Amber Lewis, respectively, to the first sight of outdoor launches, namely from Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay, there’s an exciting new assortment available to design pros. Below, find 10 of the just-debuted collabs we’re loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy